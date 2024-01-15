A chance of sleet and sub-zero temperatures could turn to ice across the city in days to come.

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow is in place across Sheffield on Tuesday ahead of plummeting temperatures this week.

The Met Office is forecasting a period of biting cold this week with yellow warnings in place and across much of the country all the way through until Friday.

The BBC is also predicted snow in parts of the country between January 15 and 19.

Residents in Sheffield are already waking up today (January 15) to a very cold Monday, with a combination of low humidity and other factors making it 'feel' as low as -5C.

Will is snow in Sheffield this week (January 15-19)?

A yellow weather warning is in place in Sheffield for snow and ice across the entirety of Tuesday (January 16).

It will be a chilly morning after reaching as low as -2C overnight, but a combination of low humidity and a stiff wintry breeze of 18mph will make it 'feel' as cold as -5C before 9am.

This will bring a risk of slippery roads and paths during the morning commute to school and work.

The BBC is predicting sleet between 5pm and 7pm, as well as a rising chance of rain from 3pm onwards. Combined with the cold, it will bring a further risk of ice across Sheffield in the evening and overnight.

Sunny spells between 10am and 4pm may alleviate the chill.

Tuesday is so far the only day with a weather warning in place for Sheffield.

Meanwhile, nearby Derbyshire and parts of the Peak District are expected to see more significant snowfall.