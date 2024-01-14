Let’s raise a glass to these landlords who presided over pubs across Sheffield during the 1990s.

These hardworking men and women kept the pints flowing and the punters in order at watering holes from Ecclesfield and Crookes to Dore and Heeley.

Do you remember any of the landlords and landladies pictured, some from pubs which have sadly been lost for good in the years since these photos were captured?

Among the custodians pictured are a number of husband-and-wife duos, one landlord who was lucky enough to get his hands on the FA Carling Premership Trophy, as it was back then, and a proud pub of the month winner.

1 . Cock Inn Barry and Julie Kitchen, landlord and landlady at the Cock Inn, Oughtibridge Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff) Photo Sales

2 . Wheatsheaf Landlord Jonathon and Lizzie Hall at the Wheatsheaf pub in Parkhead Photo: Barry Richardson Photo Sales

3 . The Bankers Draft Nick and Sue Anderson who took on the Banker's Draft pub when it opened in Castle Square in 1996 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4 . Vine Inn Australian landlord John Saunders at the Vine Inn, Sheffield Photo: Roger Nadal Photo Sales