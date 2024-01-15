Sheffield's most expensive homes can sell for prices will into seven-figures.

They come up right at the top of local Zoopla or Rightmove searches and it is incredibly difficult not to take a look at the photos and see what the properties are like.

But which streets are Sheffield's most expensive?

Home sales company Property Solvers has compiled a list of Sheffield's most expensive streets, using Land Registry data to track the average sale price.

Below are the 10 most expensive streets in Sheffield, from lowest to highest, and how much on average the homes there are worth.

One street comes up three times, but each entry has a different postcode.

1 . Newfield Lane On average, houses sell for £1,400,000 on Newfield Lane.

2 . Watt Lane On average, houses sell for £1,400,000 on Watt Lane.

3 . Ivy Park Road On average, houses sell for £1,404,140 on Ivy Park Road in Ranmoor.

4 . Dore Road - S17 3ND On average, houses sell for £1,406,666 on the S17 3ND section of Dore Road.