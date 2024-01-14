Handsworth Asda: Tragedy as man dies in Sheffield supermarket
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the death was not thought to be "suspicious".
A man has died in a Sheffield supermarket after reportedly collapsing.
Witnesses say emergency services were on the scene at the Asda supermarket in Handsworth, Sheffield shortly after 11am on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed it was a "sudden death" and there are "not thought to be any suspicious circumstances".
It is said there were numerous ambulances and specialist paramedics on the scene in the supermarket, who worked at the scene for more than 40 minutes.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.