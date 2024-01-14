South Yorkshire Police confirmed the death was not thought to be "suspicious".

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has died in a Sheffield supermarket after reportedly collapsing.

Witnesses say emergency services were on the scene at the Asda supermarket in Handsworth, Sheffield shortly after 11am on Sunday.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed it was a "sudden death" and there are "not thought to be any suspicious circumstances".

It is said there were numerous ambulances and specialist paramedics on the scene in the supermarket, who worked at the scene for more than 40 minutes.