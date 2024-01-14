News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Breaking

Handsworth Asda: Tragedy as man dies in Sheffield supermarket

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the death was not thought to be "suspicious".

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Jan 2024, 15:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has died in a Sheffield supermarket after reportedly collapsing.

Witnesses say emergency services were on the scene at the Asda supermarket in Handsworth, Sheffield shortly after 11am on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed it was a "sudden death" and there are "not thought to be any suspicious circumstances".

It is said there were numerous ambulances and specialist paramedics on the scene in the supermarket, who worked at the scene for more than 40 minutes.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffield