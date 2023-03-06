Snow is set to reach Sheffield tonight and gritters are on alert to hit the city’s road this evening.

The Met Office is forecasting snow to arrive in the city at around 2am tonight, with ‘light snow’ set to to fall until around 5am. And they are warning temperatures will hit zero at around 5am, rising to a single degree by 9am.

On higher ground, including Lodge Moor and Totley, the snow is forecast to continue until 7am. The forecast for Stocksbridge expects the first flurry at 11pm tonight, with more on Thursday.

Officials at Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead department, which is in charge of the city’s fleet of gritters, said in a statement: “There's some sleet and snow in the forecast overnight so our gritting teams will be going out from 6.30pm this evening to treat all Sheffield priority routes.”

They are also suggesting people check grit bin levels on their streets.

The city saw snow in December but has yet to see any major snowfalls since the turn of the year. The snow in December brought disruption to the roads with bus services affected. It also saw families head out to build snowmen and go sledging.

The Met Office Yorkshire forecast for today states: “A band of showery rain, turning wintry over hills, will clear south during the morning. Sunny spells and snow showers will follow, with showers most frequent near the coast. Feeling cold and becoming breezy. Maximum temperature 7°C.

It says tonight snow showers will continue this evening and overnight, particularly near the coast. A widespread frost will develop, with icy patches where surfaces are damp from showers. Minimum temperature -4°C.

For Tuesday, it warns of a very cold start, with widespread frost and icy patches. Snow showers will gradually become lighter and less frequent during the day, with some sunny spells, particularly further inland. Maximum temperature 4°C.