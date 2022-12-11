News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: 14 of the best photos and video of people having fun in the snow across the city

The snow overnight and this morning may have caused huge disruption in Sheffield, but it also brought joy to many children.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

Families dusted off their sledges and rushed to the nearest hill, with some intrepid thrill-seekers even canoeing down the snowy slopes at Crookes Valley Park. Impromptu snowball fights broke out on every other street corner and snowmen popped up in parks around the city. The snowfall also transformed the city into a winter wonderland, blanketing fields, gardens and roofs to create beautiful chocolate box scenes to warm even the coldest heart.

Here are some of the best snowy photos from around the city which have been shared with The Star.

1. Best snow photos

Some of the best photos of Sheffield in the snow shared with The Star, including images by Twitter users @craig_sheff_9 and @DrMJCWarren

Photo: Various

2. Weston Park Museum

Sheffield's Weston Park Museum in the snow

Photo: David Kessen

3. Sheffield Children's Hospital

Sheffield Children's Hospital in the snow

Photo: David Kessen

4. Crookes Valley Park

These friends used this old canoe as a makeshift sledge in Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, as they made the most of the snow

Photo: David Kessen

Sheffield