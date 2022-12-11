Families dusted off their sledges and rushed to the nearest hill, with some intrepid thrill-seekers even canoeing down the snowy slopes at Crookes Valley Park. Impromptu snowball fights broke out on every other street corner and snowmen popped up in parks around the city. The snowfall also transformed the city into a winter wonderland, blanketing fields, gardens and roofs to create beautiful chocolate box scenes to warm even the coldest heart.