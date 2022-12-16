Sheffield has seen snow return for the first time this winter in the last week – and it could be back at the weekend.

Some forecasts are predicting the snow will return to the area, and the Met Office has issued a yellow alert for snow and ice.

What you expect will depend on which forecast you look at.

The latest BBC forecast (as of Friday morning, December 16), forecasts sleet at 12noon on Sunday morning, later turning to rain.

Sheffield has seen its first snow of the winter – and there could more on Sunday. Pictured is a bus struggling through snow.

But the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for Sunday. According to Met Office forecasts at the start of this week, the nearest we would have expected to see to snow in the next week was to come on Sunday, when both the Met Office and the BBC forecasts were predicting sleet.

However, Met Office forecasters have how revised their predictions, and now expect that light snow will arrive at around 12noon on Sunday, turning to rain at around 3pm.

They say the yellow alert means possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel; Some rural communities could become cut off; Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage; A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.