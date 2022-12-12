Sheffield faces further snowfalls this afternoon, according to latest forecasts by the Met Office.

The city has already seen snow falling on and off over the last few days since the first fall of the winter arrived on Thursday night, with a further blanket arriving on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

According to the forecast made by the Met Office at 7am today, the city could see more snow arrive over a period of several hours this afternoon. They predict ‘light snow’ at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm.

Yesterday, Travel South Yorkshire reported snow was causing ‘severe’ disruption and advised anyone heading out to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.

Snow in Weston Park on Sunday. More snow is forecast for tomorrow.

