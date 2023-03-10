The Met Office has issued a fresh warning for ice in Sheffield after residents woke up to a wintry scene following heavy snowfall overnight.

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning for Sheffield as forecasters predict ice could be a hazard in places following heavy snowfall overnight. The yellow snow and ice warning was issued for Sheffield on Thursday and now ice becomes the cause for concern over the weekend.

The yellow warning for ice, which is in effect from 9.30am on Friday (March 10) is set to last until Saturday (March 11) at 11am. The Met Office said: “Ice is likely to be a hazard where snow has fallen overnight.”

Met Office forecasters also warn there could be ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’ and ‘probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.’ In Sheffield, the snow is expected to ease from noon on Friday but Saturday will see more snowfall during nighttime.

The city has woken up to a thick blanket of snow which has caused chaos across Sheffield , with public transport being suspended, schools being closed and businesses shutting their doors. The adverse weather conditions may also see a postponement of Sheffield United’s clash with Luton Town this weekend at Bramall Lane.

Earlier this week, Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, as the UK comes under the influence of an arctic maritime air mass as cold air moves in from the north.

“Snow is already falling in parts of the north where some travel disruption is likely, as well as a chance of some rural communities being cut off. Snow showers will continue through today and Tuesday here, and Northern Ireland will also be subject to some snow showers, especially over high ground.

“Ice will provide an additional hazard for many with overnight low temperatures well below 0°C for many. Further south wintry hazards will develop with parts of England and Wales affected by icy patches and snow in places tonight and likely further snow in parts of the south early Wednesday.”

National Highways advice on heavy snow warning

Dale Hipkiss, national network manager at National Highways , said it is advisable for people to keep a kit of essential items in your vehicle in case of an emergency. He said: “Keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded in winter.

Snow plough at Meadowhead, Sheffield. Pic Simon Walkden.

“Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice and take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.

