First Buses have only three services operating currently in Sheffield. The 41, 81 and X1 are running “partial” services. Every other First Bus services is suspended.

The X1 is diverted via Attercliffe Common, Hawke Street and Meadowhall Road. The 81 to Dore/Millhouses is terminating at Hunters Bar and to Stannington is diverting via Penistone Road and terminating at Bradfield Road.

The 41 to the City Centre is currently “running as normal” however, when heading to Hackenthorpe it is terminating at Olive Grove.