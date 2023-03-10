News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Sheffield weather: Latest updates on school closures, traffic and transport across city and South Yorkshire

Sheffield is buried under deep snow today as the city and region enter a second snow day. Find your latest weather, school and transport news here.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
43 minutes ago

A number of schools are already opting to close, with more announced throughout this morning. Bus and tram services are also heavily affected.

Find the latest updates below. Live feed posts by Harry Harrison (now).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield has been covered in snow this morning.
Sheffield has been covered in snow this morning.
Sheffield has been covered in snow this morning.

Latest on schools, transport and more in Sheffield and South Yorkshire as snow piles high

Show new updates

Your hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield

This is how the weather will develop through the day

Accident on M1 in tricky conditions

Motorway Cameras are indicating there has been an accident on the M1 near Worksop, between J30 and J31.

Any Sheffield drivers heading out that direction should be warned.

First Buses reveal majority of services suspended - Only THREE running partial service

First Buses have only three services operating currently in Sheffield. The 41, 81 and X1 are running “partial” services. Every other First Bus services is suspended.

The X1 is diverted via Attercliffe Common, Hawke Street and Meadowhall Road. The 81 to Dore/Millhouses is terminating at Hunters Bar and to Stannington is diverting via Penistone Road and terminating at Bradfield Road.

The 41 to the City Centre is currently “running as normal” however, when heading to Hackenthorpe it is terminating at Olive Grove.

The 75 and 76 have been suspended. First Bus notes this is because Meadowhead is “impassable”.

Wybourn Community Primary and Nursery School closed for the day

Wybourn Community Primary and Nursery School has revealed they are closed for today.

Hunters Bar Infants School SHUT

Your Sheffield snow pics

Laura Marriott’s garden in Loxley is absolutely buried

Keep sending your photos to us - The Star, Sheffield on Facebook, @SheffieldStar pn Twitter
Keep sending your photos to us - The Star, Sheffield on Facebook, @SheffieldStar pn Twitter
Keep sending your photos to us - The Star, Sheffield on Facebook, @SheffieldStar pn Twitter

Lorry STUCK on Parkway earlier today

Pictures from earlier today show this lorry got into a spot of bother in the snow here

Images courtesy of Paul Nowak
Images courtesy of Paul Nowak
Images courtesy of Paul Nowak
Images courtesy of Paul Nowak
Images courtesy of Paul Nowak
Images courtesy of Paul Nowak

List of shut schools

Tapton School CLOSED - Lydgate Juniors OPEN only to those with no other option

Lydgate Junior School has revealed they are OPEN today but only to the children of parents who have no other option, reports say.

Tapton School has revealed it is closed.

Full transport information for Sheffield

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield