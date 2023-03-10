A number of schools are already opting to close, with more announced throughout this morning. Bus and tram services are also heavily affected.
Find the latest updates below. Live feed posts by Harry Harrison (now).
Latest on schools, transport and more in Sheffield and South Yorkshire as snow piles high
Motorway Cameras are indicating there has been an accident on the M1 near Worksop, between J30 and J31.
Any Sheffield drivers heading out that direction should be warned.
First Buses have only three services operating currently in Sheffield. The 41, 81 and X1 are running “partial” services. Every other First Bus services is suspended.
The X1 is diverted via Attercliffe Common, Hawke Street and Meadowhall Road. The 81 to Dore/Millhouses is terminating at Hunters Bar and to Stannington is diverting via Penistone Road and terminating at Bradfield Road.
The 41 to the City Centre is currently “running as normal” however, when heading to Hackenthorpe it is terminating at Olive Grove.
The 75 and 76 have been suspended. First Bus notes this is because Meadowhead is “impassable”.
Wybourn Community Primary and Nursery School has revealed they are closed for today.
Pictures from earlier today show this lorry got into a spot of bother in the snow here
Lydgate Junior School has revealed they are OPEN today but only to the children of parents who have no other option, reports say.
Tapton School has revealed it is closed.