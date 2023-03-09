The Met Office say the unsettled weather conditions are likely to cause further disruption for many.

The cold weather is set to stick around for longer as more snow is likely to fall in Sheffield at least until Sunday (March 12) , following a fresh yellow warning from the Met Office. The forecasters said the city will experience a temperature as low as -4C on Saturday, with a possibility of snow for the weekend.

The weather warning indicates that the city will experience cold temperatures with rain and sleet, but sunny intervals and isolated snow showers are likely to persist through Saturday afternoon, with the temperature remaining a single digit through to Sunday.

This follows amber warnings of additional snowfall for central and northern England, northern Wales, and eastern parts of Northern Ireland, with temperatures dropping to -16C at Altnaharra on Wednesday night (March 8), the coldest March night in the UK since 2010.

The Met Office says the unsettled weather conditions are likely to cause further disruption for many with possible power cuts and a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “The boundary between milder and colder air is gradually moving north, with some heavy and persistent snow likely at times on the northern edge of this boundary.

“Snow has already settled quite widely in central parts of the UK and further accumulations are likely even to lower levels with disruption most likely for those within the amber warning areas.

“With some strong winds accompanying these snow showers, blizzard conditions are likely for a time in northern England and Wales, as well as parts of Northern Ireland. Ice will be a continuing hazard for many in the forecast period, with very low overnight temperatures likely to exacerbate continued travel disruption.”

The Met Office said the low pressure system that is causing high winds in the UK late Thursday and into Friday will also cause some stronger gusts over northern France for a time. Further south, in the milder air, rain showers and breezy conditions will continue, but clearer skies and more sunshine will arrive by Friday afternoon.

When will the snow stop in Sheffield?

Tonight (March 9)

Rain, sleet, and snow will continue to fall on the region throughout the evening and overnight, becoming heavy at times. According to the Met Office, the snow will continue to fall throughout the day and overnight until at least 10am on Friday.

Friday (March 10)

Cold, with easing rain, sleet, or snow. Through the afternoon, sunny spells and isolated snow showers are possible. The snow is expected to stop around 10am, and the day will be clear, with a low of -5 degrees Celsius.

Saturday (March 11)

Saturday will start off with severe frost and ice, bright by day but rain overnight with sleet and snow possible. According to the Met Office, snow is likely to fall at 9pm, as the temperature dips to a low of -3C.

Sunday (March 12)