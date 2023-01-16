Sheffield is today at the centre of a Met Office weather warning for ice, as temperatures plunge.

The city is included in a warning which has been issued for the whole of the north of England today, with concerns over dangerous conditions on the roads and pavements. And snow is forecast in some parts of the city of high ground.

The warning means icy surfaces are expected to develop following wintry showers leading to some difficult travelling conditions.

They say this could result in injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

BBC forecasts last week had predicted sleet to hit Sheffield today, warning heavy snow showers could arrive tomorrow. However the current forecasts from both the Met Office and the BBC have since changed and are currently forecasting drier weather over the next few days for much of the city.

But some snow is still forecast on higher ground, including Fulwood, Bradfield, Stannington, Crookes and Totley, starting at around 11am, but to finish by 1pm.

It would not be the first snow of the winter for Sheffield – its first snowfall arrived on Friday December 9, causing disruption to the city’s buses over the weekend that followed.

Some faced delays, while services to some of the worst hit areas were suspected altogether.

Many residents could also be seen out gritting their streets to try to keep mobile during the difficult travelling conditions.