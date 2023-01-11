Sheffield is being warned to brace itself for the city’s first snowfall of 2023 – with heavy show showers forecast next week.

Forecasters at the BBC, who produce their forecasts in association with MeteoGroup, say we can expect sleet in the city to arrive early on Monday afternoon. But they believe proper snow will arrive in the early hours of Tuesday, January 17.

The forecast as it stood this afternoon predicts light snow showers to start at 2am on Tuesday, and to continue until midday. However, from 1pm until 2pm, they forecast heavy snow showers. These are then forecast to turn to sleet from around 3pm.

No specific Sheffield forecast from that date is yet available from the Met Office, but they have warned that cooler conditions next week are likely to allow wintry showers to return, bringing an increasing likelihood of snow across northern regions down to lower levels.

File picture shows a bus stuck in snow in December 2021

It would not be the first snow of the winter for Sheffield – its first snowfall arrived on Friday December 9, causing disruption to the city’s buses over the weekend that followed.

Some faced delays, while services to some of the worst hit areas were suspected altogether.

Many residents could also be seen out gritting their streets to try to keep mobile during the difficult travelling conditions.

However, many Sheffield residents took the chance to go out in the show, with The Star reporting on people sledging in some of the city’s parks, as well as making snowmen while they had the opportunity.

