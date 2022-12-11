This is the latest on disruption to services due to the weather, as of 9am today, Sunday, December 11, according to Travel South Yorkshire. It said the snow was causing ‘severe’ disruption and advised anyone heading out today to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.
BUSES
TM Travel
8 - Running from Manor Top to Sheffield.
24a - Suspended.
29 - Suspended.
30 - Running straight from Crystal Peaks along the A578, not serving Beighton or the Ballifield Estate - straight to Asda from Handsworth Top.
218 - Suspended (a vehicle is out checking the route).
x54 - Suspended.
Stagecoach Yorkshire
1 - Suspended.
52 - Suspended at Holbrook.
86 - Suspended.
120 - Suspended at Holbrook.
First South Yorkshire
First Sheffield services are operating a rolling service on main roads only.
1a - Operating between Depot and Chalpeltown.
11 - Suspended (route will be continuously assessed.
24 - Operating Woodseats to Manor Top.
51 - Suspended.
52 - Main road, operating Hillsborough to Sheffield.
75/76 - Main road, operating Firth Park to Woodsets.
81 - Operating Malin Bridge to Hunters Bar.
95 - Operating Hillsborough to Firth Park.
97/98 - Operating Totley to Moonshine Lane.
120 - Operating Sheffield to Ranmoor.
272 - Suspended.
TRAMS
Stagecoach Supertram
Blue route is only operating between Halfway and Sheffield.
Purple Route is only operating between Herdings and Sheffield.