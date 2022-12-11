News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield weather: Latest travel updates as heavy snow causes 'severe' disruption to buses and trams

Heavy snow in Sheffield is causing travel chaos this morning, with buses and trams disrupted and treacherous conditions on the roads.

By Robert Cumber
40 minutes ago
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 9:13am

This is the latest on disruption to services due to the weather, as of 9am today, Sunday, December 11, according to Travel South Yorkshire. It said the snow was causing ‘severe’ disruption and advised anyone heading out today to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.

BUSES

Hide Ad

TM Travel

Most Popular
Heavy snow in Sheffield is causing 'severe' disruption to buses and tram services in the city
Hide Ad

8 - Running from Manor Top to Sheffield.

24a - Suspended.

Hide Ad

29 - Suspended.

30 - Running straight from Crystal Peaks along the A578, not serving Beighton or the Ballifield Estate - straight to Asda from Handsworth Top.

Hide Ad

218 - Suspended (a vehicle is out checking the route).

x54 - Suspended.

Hide Ad

Stagecoach Yorkshire

1 - Suspended.

Hide Ad

52 - Suspended at Holbrook.

86 - Suspended.

Hide Ad

120 - Suspended at Holbrook.

First South Yorkshire

Hide Ad

First Sheffield services are operating a rolling service on main roads only.

1a - Operating between Depot and Chalpeltown.

Hide Ad

11 - Suspended (route will be continuously assessed.

24 - Operating Woodseats to Manor Top.

Hide Ad

51 - Suspended.

52 - Main road, operating Hillsborough to Sheffield.

Hide Ad

75/76 - Main road, operating Firth Park to Woodsets.

81 - Operating Malin Bridge to Hunters Bar.

Hide Ad

95 - Operating Hillsborough to Firth Park.

97/98 - Operating Totley to Moonshine Lane.

Hide Ad

120 - Operating Sheffield to Ranmoor.

272 - Suspended.

Hide Ad

TRAMS

Stagecoach Supertram

Hide Ad

Blue route is only operating between Halfway and Sheffield.

Purple Route is only operating between Herdings and Sheffield.

SheffieldBusesFirst South Yorkshire