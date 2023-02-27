The Met Office has updated its forecast for snow amid stories by national newspapers of a ‘best from the east' winter storm arriving in March.

Forecasters have been warning large parts of England are about to be hit by a phenomenon called Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW). Now, experts’ latest guidance is that the resultant freezing weather and any snow is most likely to arrive towards mid-March.

It comes as national newspapers have claimed parts of England will be blanketed by “10cm” of snow and face mass disruption amid “the worst snowfall in five years”. However, the forecast for Sheffield is more reserved, with no snow predicted for this week, only a “small possibility” next week between March 3 and 12.

Even into March 13 through March 27, the Met Office predicts: “… spells of rain and snow are likely at times, with a small possibility of these combining with stronger winds to become locally disruptive. Overall though, conditions are more likely to be mixed, with some areas remaining largely snow free.”

The Met Office has updated its weather forecast for Sheffield in light of warnings about a 'beast from the east' winter storm arriving in March. Picture Michael Gillen.

Despite this, many Sheffielders will have woken up today (February 27) to find conditions chillier than they have been for weeks. Forecasters are predicting temperatures below 10C for the next week, often feeling as low as 4C.

The forecast for Sheffield is as follows:

Monday, February 27 – Heavy cloud all day with good chance of rain arriving by 1pm. Highs of 7C (will feel like 4C) with mild breezes of up to 17mph.

Tuesday, February 28 – Heavy cloud and good chance of rain all day starting at 8am, possibly easing up by 2pm. Highs of 7C (will feel like 3C) with stiff breeze of up to 23mph.

Wednesday, March 1 – Heavy cloud with rain arriving midday into mid-afternoon. Highs of 7C (will feel like 3C) with stiff breezes of up to 21mph.

Thursday, March 2 – Heavy cloud with little chance of rain. Highs of 7C (will feel like 5C) and mild breeze of up to 15mph.

