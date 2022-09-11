When Baroness Thatcher became our leader in 1979 after defeating James Callaghan’s Labour Government, the trade unions were strong with a large membership who fought on behalf of its members.

During 1978 and 79 - which was dubbed the winter of discontent due to numerous strikes and also because of the most severe winter in 16 years – the country ground to a virtual standstill.

Many sectors went out on strike calling for pay rises including road hauliers, grave diggers, NHS workers and refuse collectors.

Picket line at Easterbrook Allcard Ltd, Albert Works, Penistone Road 1979

This caused a vote of no confidence in the Labour leader James Callaghan triggering a general election and leading to a power switch to the Conservatives.

When Margaret Thatcher she came to power she implemented numerous policies which changed the face of the UK permanently.

One of her first priorities was to tackle the trade unions which included bringing in laws to reduce their power and effectiveness.

Over the years she implemented numerous policies which plunged many lives into turmoil.

Leadmill Road during the bus strike which accounts for all the buses parked in the background 1978

When The Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was deposed this resulted in disruption to the world's global supply of oil and saw prices rise sharply.

Similarly Russia being a major oil and gas provider has dramatically affected global markets pushing energy prices sharply upwards, contentiously giving record profits to oil and gas suppliers.

People's March for Jobs 1981

I can’t help feeling things have come full circle again from where heating and lighting were seen as luxury rather than a commodity viewed as an affordable necessity.

During her tenure, Margaret Thatcher sold off numerous utilities making them private entities at home and abroad, who now make huge profits for themselves, and shareholders.

It would be interesting to see how prices would have been affected by the current crisis, if we still owned our gas and electricity providers.

Gone are the days where sitting comfortably in light clothing in your homes in the middle of winter was viewed as normal.

MATTMI Famous election poster from 1979 which has been part of the KES pupils' studies.

We now all have to be very mindful of when we use our gas or electricity.

long walk: Molly Chatfield in February 1979 on Slack Hill.

British Gas set to be an expensive commodity for years to come.