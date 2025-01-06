The Steel City woke up today, Monday, January 6, to find yesterday’s hard packed snow has turned to slush after a night of heavy rain.

That’s not put a stop to the working week, sadly. 2020 was five years, if you can believe it - schools are more than equipped to set homework online and hold classes over video calls, and working from home is downright preferable to many people.

However, for anyone with time to step outside and the foresight to put their wellies on, the city is still a gorgeous wintry sight today.

Here are 11 pictures from across Sheffield today to enjoy.

1 . Shoveling in shorts A man - in shorts, no less - shovels snow on High Storrs Close early on January 6.

2 . Wintery view of Sheffield A beautiful wintery scene of Sheffield from Greystones on January 6, 2025.

3 . High Storrs School blanketed in snow High Storrs School's car park is pristine on what was meant to be the first day of term in 2025.