Sheffield snow: 11 slushy pictures from across Sheffield on Monday following heavy snow and rain

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:40 GMT

The snow in Sheffield may not be as picturesque as it was on pristine Sunday, but it’s still every bit the winter wonderland today.

The Steel City woke up today, Monday, January 6, to find yesterday’s hard packed snow has turned to slush after a night of heavy rain.

Many schools are shut, public transport is in shambles and there are even a number of flood alerts in place across the region.

That’s not put a stop to the working week, sadly. 2020 was five years, if you can believe it - schools are more than equipped to set homework online and hold classes over video calls, and working from home is downright preferable to many people.

However, for anyone with time to step outside and the foresight to put their wellies on, the city is still a gorgeous wintry sight today.

Here are 11 pictures from across Sheffield today to enjoy.

A man - in shorts, no less - shovels snow on High Storrs Close early on January 6.

1. Shoveling in shorts

A man - in shorts, no less - shovels snow on High Storrs Close early on January 6. | National World

A beautiful wintery scene of Sheffield from Greystones on January 6, 2025.

2. Wintery view of Sheffield

A beautiful wintery scene of Sheffield from Greystones on January 6, 2025. | National World

High Storrs School's car park is pristine on what was meant to be the first day of term in 2025.

3. High Storrs School blanketed in snow

High Storrs School's car park is pristine on what was meant to be the first day of term in 2025. | National World

A woman walks in the road rather than the pavement in Ringinglow Road.

4. Avoid the slush

A woman walks in the road rather than the pavement in Ringinglow Road. | National World

