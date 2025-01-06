The Steel City woke up today, Monday, January 6, to find yesterday’s hard packed snow has turned to slush after a night of heavy rain.
Many schools are shut, public transport is in shambles and there are even a number of flood alerts in place across the region.
That’s not put a stop to the working week, sadly. 2020 was five years, if you can believe it - schools are more than equipped to set homework online and hold classes over video calls, and working from home is downright preferable to many people.
However, for anyone with time to step outside and the foresight to put their wellies on, the city is still a gorgeous wintry sight today.
Here are 11 pictures from across Sheffield today to enjoy.
