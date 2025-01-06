Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield is facing major problems on its transport network today, with bus and tram services facing major disruption by the snow.

Buses

All bus services operated in the city by both the major bus companies were suspended first thing this morning, with roads affected by snow and ice, as well as some flooding.

However, some services have now started to operate again.

These are the services that are now running, according to Travel South Yorkshire.

First Services:

Ser 8 Birley -Manor Top only. Ecclesfield Normal

Ser 8a Dyke Vale Road Manor Top only. Ecclesfield Normal

Ser 18 Hillsborough diverted via Longley La and Herries Dr, omitting Longley Hall Rd. City Centre Terminating Norton Lane

Ser 20 Ecclesfield Terminating Southey Green. Hemsworth Terminating Woodseats.

Ser 24 Woodhouse Terminate Manor Park. Lowedges normal

Ser 47 & 48 ShiregreenTerminate Firth Park. Herdings. Terminate Olive Grove

Ser 51 Charnock Gleadless Townend only via Manor Top, missing Gleadless Common. Lodge Moor Normal

Ser 52a Woodhouse Terminate Fence roundabout, omitting Badger Estate and Woodhouse Station. H'boro / Loxley Normal

Ser 56 Manor Park / Wybourn Diverted Terminate Wybourn. Nether Edge Terminate Moncrieffe Road.

Ser 75 Jordanthorpe diverted via Abbeydale Road and Abbey Lane. Chapeltown / High Green diverted from Firth Park via Stubbin Lane and Barnsley Road.

Ser 75a Jordanthorpe diverted via Abbeydale Road and Abbey Lane.

Fox Hill diverted from Firth Park via Stubbin Lane and Barnsley Road, terminate Chaucer Road

Ser 76/76a Meadowhall diverted Terminate Firth Park. Lowedges diverted via Meadowhead and Greenhill Parkway

Ser 80 Chesterfield-Killamrash suspended

Ser 81 Dore Normal. Stannington Malin Bridge only

Ser 82 Millhouses Terminate Ecclesall Terminus, Knowle Lane. Hall Park Head Malin Bridge only

Ser 95 Walkley terminate Brook Hill roundabout. City / Rotherham Terminate Orgreave

Ser 95a Walkley terminate Brook Hill roundabout. Crystal Peaks via A57, Moss Way, and Ochre Dike Lane

Ser 95b Walkley to Brookhill only. Crystal Peaks from Beighton Road (roundabout) via A57, Moss Way, and Ochre Dike LA.

Ser 97/98 Totley Normal. HillsboroughMissing Scott Road & Longley Hall Rd

Ser 120Peaks / Halfway diverted via Birley Moor Road and Donetsk Way. Fulwood terminate Hallamshire Hospital

Ser 120k Killamarsh diverted via Birley Moor Road and Donetsk Way, terminate Crystal Peaks. Fulwood Terminate Hallamshire Hospital

Ser 272 Castleton Suspended

Ser X1 Normal

Ser X2 Maltby / Doncaster Missing Flanderwell

Ser X5 Normal.

Trams

Tram services have also been disrupted, and early today some parts of the network were not being served. But things have now improved.

Yellow, Blue and Purple lines are all now operating their full routes. However, a reduced service is operating and trams are not following the usual timetable.

Tram Train remains suspended due to flooding at Rotherham.

Trains

Railway services have also been affected by the weather.

Northern Rail said this morning: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Rotherham Central the line is blocked. Services running through this station will be cancelled.”

Due to severe weather between New Mills Central and Sheffield the line is blocked. Services running through these stations have been cancelled

Roads

Meanwhile, there are also road closures.

Sheffield Council’s Street’s Ahead team say Parkway Avenue is closed due to flooding. They have also stated they gritted overnight and continue gritting today.

In Derbyshire, the A617 from Chesterfield to the M1, frequently used by Sheffield motorists heading is currently closed due to flooding.

Derbyshire County Council has also confirmed that the A57 Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester is also closed.

National Highways have also closed the A628 Woodhead Pass.