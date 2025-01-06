Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flood alerts have been issued for Sheffield today, after heavy snow and rain.

The Environment Agency has issued the alert for what it describes as the River Don Middle Catchment - an area which runs along the river from Sheffield city centre out into Rotherham.

It comes as snow begins to melt following Sunday’s snowfall, followed by heavy rain overnight, and includes Kelham Island, parts of the city centre, the Don Valley and Meadowhall.

The Environment Agency map of the flood alert area in Sheffield. Picture: Environment Agency | Environment Agency

Officials are advising people to stay away from low lying paths and bridges near the water.

The amber flood alert which has been issued is the lowest warning that the agency issues.

The agency says in a statement issued shortly before 8am: “River levels are currently rising and flooding is possible.

High waters near Meadowhall during a previous flood alert. Photo: David Walsh, National World | National World

“Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Don, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around The River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe, including Bagley Dike and Carr Brook.

“Levels are currently expected to peak through Rotherham later this morning before dropping through this afternoon and overnight. No further significant rainfall is expected over the next couple of days.

“Surface water flooding is likely to affect roads due to ongoing snow melt.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses. Please refer to advice from local authorities and the emergency services regarding risks relating to snow and icy conditions.”

The flood alert comes after snow which arrived in Sheffield on Sunday, which started to melt during heavy rain overnight in the city.

The snow has also caused significant disruption on the city’s roads.

The flood alert is one of a number which have been issued across South Yorkshire, but at present is the only one to affect Sheffield. The Environment Agency says it will update the warning later in the day day.