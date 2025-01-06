Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are schools across Sheffield closed today after heavy snow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores of schools that were expecting pupils back today for their first day after the Christmas holidays are instead announcing they are closed today due to poor weather.

Some schools announced their closures last night after snow blanketed the city, but many have made the call this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a handful of schools have announced they will be open from 10am, such as Lydgate Junior School

Heavy snow on Sunday has largely turned to slush today (January 6) following heavy rain, leading to widespread issues across roads and public transport.

The Star will update this list throughout the morning.

Schools that have reportedly announced closures in Sheffield and South Yorkshire today include:

All Saints’ Catholic High School

Walkley Primary School

St John Fisher, Hackenthorpe

Tapton School

High Storrs School

Intake School

Yewlands Academy

Concord Academy

Wincobank Junior School

Aston Academy

Handsworth Grange Sports

Outwood Academy City

Ballifield

Stradbroke Primary

Wickersley School & Sports College

Rawmarsh Community School

Wingfield Academy

Winterhill School

Swinton Academy

Wath Academy

Coit Primary School

Ecclesfield Primary School

Clifton Community School

Maltby Academy

Brinsworth Academy

Mercia School (it is understood Mercia previously said it would open at 10am, but will now close)

King Edward VII School

Westways Primary

Westfield School

Lowedges Primary School

Hinde House Secondary School

Meadowhead School

King Ecgbert School

Talbot Special School

St Thomas of Canterbury Primary

Carterknowle Junior School

Stannington Infants

Forge Valley School

Lower Meadow Primary Academy

Grenoside School

Mundella Primary School

Beach Hill Nursery School

Silverdale School

Springfield Primary School

UTC Olympic Legacy Park

Chaucer School

Notre Dame