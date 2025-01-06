Sheffield schools: List of schools closed after heavy snow turns to slush on Monday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scores of schools that were expecting pupils back today for their first day after the Christmas holidays are instead announcing they are closed today due to poor weather.
Some schools announced their closures last night after snow blanketed the city, but many have made the call this morning.
However, a handful of schools have announced they will be open from 10am, such as Lydgate Junior School
Heavy snow on Sunday has largely turned to slush today (January 6) following heavy rain, leading to widespread issues across roads and public transport.
The Star will update this list throughout the morning.
Schools that have reportedly announced closures in Sheffield and South Yorkshire today include:
All Saints’ Catholic High School
Walkley Primary School
St John Fisher, Hackenthorpe
Tapton School
High Storrs School
Intake School
Yewlands Academy
Concord Academy
Wincobank Junior School
Aston Academy
Handsworth Grange Sports
Outwood Academy City
Ballifield
Stradbroke Primary
Wickersley School & Sports College
Rawmarsh Community School
Wingfield Academy
Winterhill School
Swinton Academy
Wath Academy
Coit Primary School
Ecclesfield Primary School
Clifton Community School
Maltby Academy
Brinsworth Academy
Mercia School (it is understood Mercia previously said it would open at 10am, but will now close)
King Edward VII School
Westways Primary
Westfield School
Lowedges Primary School
Hinde House Secondary School
Meadowhead School
King Ecgbert School
Talbot Special School
St Thomas of Canterbury Primary
Carterknowle Junior School
Stannington Infants
Forge Valley School
Lower Meadow Primary Academy
Grenoside School
Mundella Primary School
Beach Hill Nursery School
Silverdale School
Springfield Primary School
UTC Olympic Legacy Park
Chaucer School
Notre Dame
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.