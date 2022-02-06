Sheffield hit by high winds and heavy rain - road closed to high-sided vehicles
Sheffield has been battered by high winds and rain this weekend that caused the A628 to be closed to high-sided vehicles.
The National Highways Agency reported that the A628 between the A616 and the A57 Woodhead Pass was closed overnight on Saturday to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles. It was able to reopen on Sunday morning when strong winds in the area eased but was then closed again that afternoon.
The Humber Bridge also closed to high-sided vehicles.
Roscoe Bank in Stannington was closed on Saturday evening by Sheffield Streets Ahead, in order to remove a tree that had fallen on to power lines. It reopened early on Sunday after the tree was taken down.
BBC Weather said that winds of more than 40mph were due to continue until teatime today, Sunday February 6. Rain was continuing into the early evening.
Dore had 23.2mm of rainfall in 24 hours up to Sunday lunchtime and Derwent Reservoir recorded 58mm in the same period, according to the Government flood alert service.
There are no flood warnings in place but high water levels are recorded for the mouth of the River Dearne at Mexborough, the Don at Kilnhurst and Sprotbrough the River Moss at Rotherham Road, Eckington and the Porter (Little Don) near Stocksbridge Steelworks.
South Yorkshire Fire Service said it had had no reports of crews being called out to deal with flash floods or wind damage.
The weather for tomorrow, Monday, January 7, is forecast to be cloudy with a moderate breeze and temperatures around 9 degrees with less chance of rain.