Police appeal after Doncaster 15-year-old goes missing from home

Police in Doncaster say they are growing increasingly concerned for a missing 15-year-old girl.

By Julia Armstrong
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 7:12 pm

They say that the girl, named only as Tamara in their social media appeals, left her home address in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Thursday (February 3) at 6pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Tamara is described as white, 5ft 3 ins tall, slim build with long black hair.

Sheffield Children's Hospital appeal: Parents tackle Inca Trail in thanks for so...

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal about Tamara, aged 15, who is missing from her home in Hyde Park, Doncaster

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black Nike trainers and glasses.

She has links to the Doncaster and Sheffield area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 667 of February 4.

