Police appeal after Doncaster 15-year-old goes missing from home
Police in Doncaster say they are growing increasingly concerned for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 7:12 pm
They say that the girl, named only as Tamara in their social media appeals, left her home address in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Thursday (February 3) at 6pm and has not been seen or heard from since.
Tamara is described as white, 5ft 3 ins tall, slim build with long black hair.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black Nike trainers and glasses.
She has links to the Doncaster and Sheffield area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 667 of February 4.