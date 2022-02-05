The Furnace in Charter Square, Sheffield city centre is hosting an event inspired by the TV show. Successful applicants will be paired up for a blind date over dinner, whilst bar manager Dingo plays cupid (in the absence of Fred Sirieix).

With 10 dates up for grabs, the restaurant is offering hopefuls 25% off their bill and promises 50% off a future booking for any returning couple if Furnace fans the flames of love.

Organiser Rose Turek said: “The format of the evening will be the same as what you see on First Dates – but without the TV cameras.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Furnace restaurant and bar in Sheffield city centre, which is offering a First Dates-style experience to city singles

“When each person arrives, they’ll be offered a drink whilst they wait for their blind date. The couple will then be introduced and taken to their table, where hopefully the magic will happen!

“January is always a dry month so we’re hoping to get that spark back into people’s lives just in time for Valentine’s Day.”

The restaurant’s Valentine’s menu is priced at £35 per person for three courses with a complimentary French martini on arrival.

Will you find sweet love over pudding at the Blind Dates-style event at The Furnace in Sheffield city centre?

Dishes include crispy panko pork belly, rump steak and dark chocolate and Glayva cremeux. Vegan options include sourdough flatbread, coconut sweet potato pie and raspberry frangipane tart.

First Dates at The Furnace will take place on February 11. To apply, head to The Furnace’s Instagram page and follow the link to the application form.

Applications close on Sunday, February 6 and couples will be selected and invited on Monday.

For more information, visit: www.instagram.com/thefurnacesheffield.