Sheffield heatwave: Hottest ever temperature recorded in city as mercury hits 35.7C

Sheffield has officially experienced its hottest day ever, with the temperature reaching 35.7C earlier today, Monday, July 18.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 18th July 2022, 5:26 pm

But the new record is unlikely to last for long, with the mercury still rising when that temperature was recorded by the Met Office at 2.44pm today, and the latest forecast suggesting it will hit a sweltering 39C in Sheffield tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19.

The previous highest temperature recorded in Sheffield, according to the Met Office, was 35.6C on July 25, 2019.

Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, on Monday, July 18, when the record for the city's highest ever temperature was broken

The latest Met Office forecast for Sheffield shows the temperature peaking at 37C today at around 6pm before gradually cooling but only to a low of 24C at 6am on Tuesday, meaning it will be a sticky night for many.

After that, the temperature is expected to climb steadily to a peak of 39C on Tuesday, at around 2pm or 3pm.

The extreme heat warning ends at 11.59pm on Tuesday, and Wednesday should feel much milder, with a high of 23C.

Weston Park Weather Station has been tweeting regular updates throughout the day, and at around 4.20pm it said it had matched its previous record highest temperature, of 35.1C.

