Marmadukes Cafe announced on Instagram that its Cambridge Street site in Sheffield city centre would be closed on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 18, due to the extreme weather warning in place, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures in the city will hit 39C.

It said its Norfolk Row cafe may close early, depending on how hot it gets inside but that The Sorting Office site on Ecclesall Road would remain open as usual, since it has air conditioning.

Marmadukes on Cambridge Street

Church – Temple of Fun, the vegan bar and restaurant in Kelham Island. said its kitchen would be closed on both days ‘in the best interests of our amazing team’, but that the bar would remain open.

“Nobody needs to be working over hot appliances in these upcoming messages,” it posted on Instagram.

“Our bar will still be open serving refreshing cold drinks during the usual hours.”

How hot does it have to be for staff to stop working?

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), there is no maximum temperature for workplaces but all workers are ‘entitled to an environment where risks to their health and safety are properly controlled’.

“Heat is classed as a hazard and comes with legal obligations like any other hazard,” it added.

It said employers had a legal duty to ensure staff can work in ‘reasonable temperatures’ in indoor workplaces.

“What is reasonable varies, and will depend upon the nature of the individual workplace,” it added.

John Rowe, HSE’s acting head of operational strategy, said: “With a heatwave warning in place, it’s vital employers are aware of their responsibility to ensure their indoor workplaces are at a reasonable temperature.

“All workers have a right to a safe working environment and their employers should discuss working arrangements with them.

“If workers have specific queries or concerns relating to health and safety in their workplace, they should talk to their employer.”