According to the Met Office, today could very well be the hottest day in UK history, but tomorrow is expected to be even hotter, with some forecasts predicting highs of 43C – well above the 2019 record of 38.7C.

And as extreme heat warnings remain in effect until tomorrow, some schools in Sheffield have chosen to shut as a precautionary measure.

Here is what we know so far about the heatwave:

Schools have announced closure amid rising temperatures in Sheffield.

How many schools are closing or partially closing so far in Sheffield?

Even though the government has issued guidelines to keep the schools open, some schools in Sheffield have decided to close early and others have decided not to open at all.

King Edward VII decided to close the Lower School this afternoon, as the classroom temperatures were 'set to get hotter'.

The Lower School site will also 'not open' to students on Tuesday because 'it will be too hot' for staff and students.

Grenoside Community Primary School also announced it would be closed today and tomorrow due to the unprecedented heatwave.

Chaucer School in Parson Cross said it would shut at 12.55pm each day but if students need to stay in school until the end of the day staff would be available to supervise them.

It has also postponed a planned ‘rewards’ trip to Flamingo Land and is allowing students to wear their PE kit and a hat.

It is understood that Tapton School, which is also part of the Tapton School Academy Trust, whose other schools are Hillsborough Primary, Hallam Primary, Forge Valley and Meynell Primary, is also closing at lunchtime on both days.

Brightside Nursery Infant School, Limpsfield Junior School and Bankwood Primary School have announced that the schools will be closed due to the heat on Tuesday.

Extreme temperatures have also forced Springfield Primary School and Limpsfield Junior School to shut on Tuesday.

All Saints Catholic High students will also be sent home early today, and it is advised that children stay home on Tuesday to participate in remote learning.

What is the advice to schools during heatwave?

The Department for Education has said it is not advising schools to close during high temperatures but that school leaders should ‘make sure they take any steps necessary to make sure children are safe and comfortable’.

The Department of Health & Social Care has said it does not recommend schools closing in the extreme heat but, if necessary, they should consider rearranging their start, finish and play times to avoid teaching during very hot conditions.

Parents are advised to check with their child’s school for what measures they have in place during the extreme heat.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “There is clear Government guidance available online to help school staff look after children in the hot weather, including the use of ventilation, keeping children hydrated, and avoiding vigorous physical activity for pupils.