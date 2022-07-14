Sheffield weather: How current heatwave compares to sweltering 1976 when temperatures rivalled those in Sahara Desert

As Sheffield swelters in blistering heat, many will be reminded of the summer of 76 when the nation baked in temperatures more in keeping with the Sahara Desert than South Yorkshire.

By Errol Edwards
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 10:47 am
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 10:48 am

Day after day throughout much of June and early July of '76, the temperature reached into the 80s - and even the 90s as records tumbled across the country - leading to water shortages, rationing of supplies and ice cream running out.

"We're hotter than Nice. Majorca and Athens!," screamed the headlines of The Star at the time.

It was reported how ice cream makers and sellers alike enjoyed a bumper year.

South Yorkshire Police even issued a warning for drivers to "keep their eyes on the road and not the mini-skirted girls on the pavement."

A warning never to be repeated in these enlightened times.

The heat wave led to the hottest summer average temperature in the UK since records began.

One of the driest, sunniest and warmest summers in the 20th century.

In the charts, Abba's Dancing Queen and Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen ruled the airwaves

Here are some pictures to take you back to that balmy summer.

1. Longley Swimming Pool

People enjoy taking a dip in the sunshine.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Super group comes to Sheffield

The Bay City Rollers fans in Sheffield September 1976 at The City Hall

Photo: errol edwards

Photo Sales

3. 1976 was memorable for its long hot summer, but set to soar to temperatures never seen before in the UK.

Sheffield shoppers could quench their first with Quosh orange squash - as well as other such delicacies as "American Lard" at 15 1/2p.

Photo: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales

4. Many enjoyed the Sunshine 1976, a scorcher remembered by many.

Pam Cunningham filled the pages of The Star as the temperatures soared in 76.

Photo: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
SheffieldSouth YorkshireSouth Yorkshire PoliceQueenABBA
Next Page
Page 1 of 2