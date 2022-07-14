Day after day throughout much of June and early July of '76, the temperature reached into the 80s - and even the 90s as records tumbled across the country - leading to water shortages, rationing of supplies and ice cream running out.

It was reported how ice cream makers and sellers alike enjoyed a bumper year.

South Yorkshire Police even issued a warning for drivers to "keep their eyes on the road and not the mini-skirted girls on the pavement."

A warning never to be repeated in these enlightened times.

The heat wave led to the hottest summer average temperature in the UK since records began.

One of the driest, sunniest and warmest summers in the 20th century.

Here are some pictures to take you back to that balmy summer.

Longley Swimming Pool People enjoy taking a dip in the sunshine.

The Bay City Rollers fans in Sheffield September 1976 at The City Hall

1976 was memorable for its long hot summer, but set to soar to temperatures never seen before in the UK. Sheffield shoppers could quench their first with Quosh orange squash - as well as other such delicacies as "American Lard" at 15 1/2p.

Many enjoyed the Sunshine 1976, a scorcher remembered by many. Pam Cunningham filled the pages of The Star as the temperatures soared in 76.