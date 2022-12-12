Temperatures fell dramatically over the weekend and snow has arrived in Sheffield for this first time this winter, with more expected later today. Street gritters have been deployed along their key routes around the city in order to melt the snow and ice and keep everyone safe.
Each of the gritters in Sheffield has a name, unique to any of the others in the fleet, which make the beastly looking machines less intimidating. Amey, the company responsible for operating the city’s gritters, have come up with a range of interesting names, some with Sheffield links. Here are the best names for the Steel City’s gritters.
Sheffield’s gritter names
Some of the names clearly do the job of making the gritters’ purpose clear, like Steel City Gritter. Other names, and arguably some of the best, play on the grit part of their jobs. Gretta Gritta, Girty Gritter, The Gritternator, General Grit and Gritgrinder can all be seen roaming the city’s streets doing their best to make our roads as safe as possible.
Those who decided on the names of the gritters also clearly liked to approve names with a bit of alliteration, with Sammy Snow, Selwyn Salt and Snowy Steve all a part of the city’s fleet. There is also a big link to the weather associated with the gritters including Ice Warrior, Snow Catcher and The Bear.
Another is Melter Skelter, which is on standby and ready to be deployed wherever needed.