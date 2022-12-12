Three children aged eight, 11 and 12 have died after falling into a frozen lake near Solihull.

The three boys were rushed to hospital following the serious incident on Sunday (December 11) where as many as six children are believed to have fallen into the icy waters at Babbs Mill Park in Kinghurst at around 2.36pm. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition.

Four children were pulled from the water by emergency services. A search operation is still underway today as two more young people have reportedly still not been found.

In a statement, police said they boys were taken to hospital in cardiac arrest and were tragically unable to be revived.

Three children have died after falling into a frozen lake in Solihull. Jacob King/PA Wire

A West Midlands Police statement said: "Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon. The boys – aged 11, 10 and eight – were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

"Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We'll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

"We've been working alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services as we do all we can to support those involved. Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water.

"We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community. We would ask people to not speculate or share any video footage at this stage."

Members of the public and police officers reportedly first went into the freezing waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist firefighters. One police officer had to be treated for hypothermia and is recovering well.