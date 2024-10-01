Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of roads in the Woodhouse Mills and Beighton areas have been told they are “at risk” of flooding this afternoon.

The Environement Agency has updated its list of flood warnings today (October 1) after persistent heavy rain this morning and all of Monday, when up to 32mm per hour fell at its peak at 6pm.

A flood warning remains in place this afternoon (October 1) in parts of Woodhouse Mill and Beighton following persistent rain overnight and today, with a number of residential areas "at risk."

Although the rain today will reportedly ease off after 1pm into a steady drizzle, this means rivers in some area may still not have reached their peaks - and several areas have now been warned flooding is a possibility.

Flood warnings are now in place around the River Rother in Woodhouse Mill and Beighton.

The environment agency lists properties on these roads as most at risk of flooding:

- Furnace Lane, Woodhouse Mill

- Retford Road, Woodhouse Mill

- Woodhouse Lane, Beighton

- Rotherham Road, Beighton

- Crown Works Industrial Estate, Beighton

Flood warnings remain in force in the Woodhouse Mill and Beighton areas of Sheffield as of 10.04am on October 1. Red areas have flood warnings, yellow show as flood alerts.

The Environment Agency website reads: “[These] flood warnings remains in force due to high river levels following Monday's heavy and persistent rainfall.

“River levels at the Woodhouse Ings regulator are still rising slowly, but the rate has slowed and should peak soon. Upstream levels at Killamarsh have now peaked and are starting to fall.

“We are expecting further rain today, but this will not be as heavy or prolonged as yesterday’s rainfall. We expect that this rain will keep river levels elevated at Woodhouse Mill.

“Weather conditions are expected to improve throughout today and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days.

“Avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not drive through floodwater.”

Both the River Rother at Woodhouse Mill and its adjoining regulator are over the top of their normal range depth of 2m.

The record height for levels at Woodhouse Mill is 4.46m. It currently stands at 2.40m.

Meanwhile, there ar less severe flood alerts in place for many Sheffield areas surrounding the River Don, Porter Brook and River Rother, but several of these have not been updated since 1.30am.

Here’s what you should do if you are in a ‘flood warning’ area according to official guidance:

- Move your loved ones, pets and valuables to a safe place or to an upper floor of your building

- Turn off the gas, electricity and water if it is safe to do so

- Put flood protection equipment in place if available, such as sandbags across doors

- Do as the emergency services tell you.