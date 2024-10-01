Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are the latest flood alerts and warnings for Sheffield today as the city is in store for another day of heavy rain.

The Steel City is waking up to a grey and dreary October 1 today with heavy rain forecast until 1pm.

Heavy and persistent rainfall in Sheffield saw the Environment Agency issue flood alerts and a flood warning. | nw

South Yorkshire was lashed with torrential rain on September 30, with up to 32mm per hour falling at its peak at 6pm.

The video above shows how the Porter Brook in Endcliffe Park was close to bursting its banks after dark last night, which one resident called the “worst he’d seen for 48 years.”

Meanwhile, two mobile pumping devices were reportedly spotted close to River Rother wall opposite the junction of Sheffield Lane and Main Street in Catcliffe this morning.

Here are the latest flood alerts and warnings for Sheffield today (October 1, 2024) following torrential rain on September 30. | Met Office, Gov.Uk

The Met Office says Sheffield can expect persistent, heavy showers all day, with the worst arriving before 1pm before tapering off to more drizzly weather. Stiff winds of up to 32mph are also predicted all day and temperatures of up to 12C.

There are flood warnings in place for much of the areas surrounded by the River Don, Porter Brook and River Rother, and much more serious ‘flood warnings’ are in place for parts of Swallownest and Beighton - but these were last updated at 1.30am, and fresh warnings will be issued at 9am today.

The worst of last night’s rain came to a stop shortly after midnight, with showers at 3am and resuming at around 7am today.

However, many river levels across the region - which were are nearly all already approaching the top of their ‘normal’ range - were recorded as “rising” as of 7.30am.

For example, the River Rother at Woodhouse Mill has this morning surpassed its normal range of 2m and is, at time of writing, was at 2.26m, meaning low lying land flooding is possible.

The River Rother at Woodhouse Mill regulator, too, has far surpassed its normal range of 2m and is currently at 5.12m - well into the area where property flooding is possible.

The River Rother at Killamarsh has also risen above its normal range and is at 2.24m - but would need to rise another 1.8m before properties become at risk of flooding.

New readings and the latest flood alerts/warnings will be issued by the Environment Agency at 9am.