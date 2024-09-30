Sheffield flooding: Sheaf, Don, Porter, Rother and Blackburn Brook hit by alerts and 'act now' warnings
The Environment Agency states flooding is possible at Blackburn Brook, from High Green to Meadowhall, the River Sheaf and its tributaries, the Porter Brook and the River Don and tributaries, from Penistone to Kelham Island, and in Sheffield.
Residents in Woodhouse Mill and Beighton have been urged to ‘act now’ after flood warnings were issued for the River Rother. Areas most at risk include Woodhouse Mill and properties on Furnace Lane and Retford Road, and Woodhouse Lane, Rotherham Road and Crown Works Industrial Estate om Beighton.
Levels are expected to peak at 6am tomorrow.
Responding online, Gill MacLaine, said: “I've reported water pressure lifting manhole covers on Bocking Lane, Greenhill, to FixMyStreet and they've forwarded to SCC. It's bad out there.”
Diane Furness posted: “Outside Concord gym/pool the road is barely passable. Flooded.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue posted: ‘Heavy and persistent rainfall today has led to the Environment Agency issuing a number of flood alerts and warnings across the county. Take a moment to prepare and keep an eye on the latest flood alerts’.
The Floodline helpline number is 0345 988 1188, Textphone: 0345 602 6340, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
