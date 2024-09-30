Sheffield flooding: Woodhouse Mill residents warned to ‘act now’ as Environment Agency issues alert
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Areas most at risk include Woodhouse Mill and properties on Furnace Lane and Retford Road, it states, with levels expected to peak at 6am tomorrow.
Keep up to date on all of the latest headlines, team news and breaking stories from Sheffield United with The Star’s free daily football newsletter
It adds: ‘Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. Move family, pets and cars to safety and turn off gas, electricity and water if it is safe to do so. Avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not drive through floodwater’.
The Environment Agency says it usually issues a flood warning 30 minutes to two hours before flooding.
It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain over Sheffield on Monday (September 30) until 3am tomorrow (October 1).
It warned there is a “small chance” of flooding and disruption, including power outages, and spray and flooding that could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.