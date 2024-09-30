Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Environment Agency issued an updated flood warning at 5pm for the River Rother at Woodhouse Mill after ‘heavy and persistent rain’ today, Monday September 30.

Areas most at risk include Woodhouse Mill and properties on Furnace Lane and Retford Road, it states, with levels expected to peak at 6am tomorrow.

It adds: ‘Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. Move family, pets and cars to safety and turn off gas, electricity and water if it is safe to do so. Avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not drive through floodwater’.

Residents in Woodhouse Mill have been urged to 'act now' because flooding is expected. | EA/NW

The Environment Agency says it usually issues a flood warning 30 minutes to two hours before flooding.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain over Sheffield on Monday (September 30) until 3am tomorrow (October 1).

It warned there is a “small chance” of flooding and disruption, including power outages, and spray and flooding that could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The Floodline helpline number is 0345 988 1188, Textphone: 0345 602 6340, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.