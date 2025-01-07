Sheffield flooding: Second flood alert in place covering another part of Sheffield as snow melts
An amber alert is in place for the Lower River Rother, and affects an area in the south east of the city, as well as parts of Rotherham and North East Derbyshire, near the River Rother.
It includes parts of Beighton, an area near Hackenthorpe along the Shire Brook, as well as Eckington and Killamarsh in Derbyshire, and land near Treeton and Waverley, close the the city’s border with Rotherham.
People are being advised to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers which may be flooded.
A flood alert was put in place for the Middle Don Valley yesterday, between Kelham Island and Meadowhall, and on towards Rotherham, but that has now been stood down
The Environment Agency, who put Lower River Rother alert in place, said: “River levels have peaked across the catchment and are now falling. They will continue to fall throughout the day Tuesday 07/01/2025.
“Flooding remains possible. Areas most at risk include River Rother and its tributaries from Renishaw to Rotherham.
“No further significant rainfall is expected over the next two days.
“We are monitoring river levels closely and will issue flood warnings where required.
“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers which may be flooded.”
An amber flood alert means: “Flooding is possible - be prepared.”
Sheffield has already seen some localised flooding with standing water in some parts of the city, after a combination of melting snow and rain following the weekend’s snowfall.
It has led to some bus services having to be diverted. Flooding has also affected Rotherham station, which has in turn affected the tram train services which usually run between Sheffield and Rotherham
The Environment Agency now has three flood alerts in place which are described as affecting South Yorkshire.
They are for the Lower River Don catchment, the Lower River Rother, and the Ryton Oldcotes catchment.
