Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield hospital bosses say patients should attend appointments as planned today ‘if it is safe to travel’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials at the trust which runs the city’s main adult hospitals say their staff have managed to get into work despite the disruption which has affected the city’s travel network following yesterday’s snow and rain.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust runs hospitals including the Northern General, Royal Hallamshire and Weston Park hospitals, and confirmed its staff were running services as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cars queuing at Weston Park Hospital this morning. Hospital bosses have praised Sheffield hospital staff who have coped with disruption. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Michael Harper, chief operating officer at the trust, said: "Despite the adverse weather and travel disruption our staff working in the hospitals and out in the community have been incredible and ensured that our services are running as normal today.

“Patients should attend for their appointment or procedure as planned if it is safe to travel. We will contact patients direct if their appointment needs to be postponed and rearranged.

“If anyone cannot attend today please let us know by calling the number on the appointment letter.

“Please bear with our community colleagues who are trying to manage the travel and weather disruption as they make their way to calls and therefore may be delayed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city faced major disruption this morning, with transport services affected by the aftermath of Sunday’s snow and heavy overnight rain.

At the start of the day, all the city’s bus services were suspended because of the conditions. However, as the day has gone on, bus services have gradually restarted.

Trams have also been disrupted, and tram trains between Sheffield and Rotherham are still down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many schoolchildren have been off school today after scores of schools announced that they would be closed for the day because of the weather conditions.

And some parts of Sheffield are currently covered by a an amber flood alert due to the combination of overnight rain and water from melting snow. The alert was issued by the Environment Agency this morning.