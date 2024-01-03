Firefighters were called out to pump out flooded cellars, and two flood alerts remain in Sheffield

Firefighters have been sent out to deal with flooding to homes in Sheffield, officers have confirmed.

The news comes as the Environment Agency has reduced the number of flood alerts affecting the city from four last night, to two this afternoon.

Crews were sent to pump water out of the basements at a number of properties in Totley, just before 4pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to pump out flooded cellars near Totley. File picture shows firefighters at an incident (David Kessen, National World)

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Crews were called yesterday (Tuesday January 2) at 3.53pm to Totley Brook Road, Sheffield in response to a number of properties experiencing flooding to their basements.

“Our crews assisted partner agencies in pumping water out of these properties throughout the afternoon and evening. We left the incident at 10:10pm.

“Flood warnings remain in place throughout today (Wednesday January 3) across South Yorkshire and we would like to remind the public to adhere to road closures and not to attempt to drive or walk through flooded roads."

The fire service says it is continuing to work closely with partner agencies and is ready to respond to any further flood related incidents should they occur.

Only two Environment Agency flood alerts are now remaining in Sheffield.

They are for the Lower River Rother, and the Middle River Don catchment. The EA says for that area 'flooding is possible - be prepared'.

The Lower Rother alert affects areas including Rother Valley Park, Catcliffe, Eckingtron and Woodhouse Mill, while the Middle River Don covers an area close to the Don from Kelham Island and out to Meadowhall, and then out to Doncaster.

The EA said: "Levels in the Lower River Rother catchment are high but slowly falling following yesterday's persistent rainfall. Areas affected are principally lower lying areas of farm and park land next to the Rother. Despite further unsettled weather on Wednesday and Thursday, with showers at times, no further flooding impacts are currently expected, and levels should continue to fall through today, Wednesday January 3 2024.

"We will be closely monitoring the forecasts and river levels and will have staff out checking our flood defences and trash screens."

They added: "River levels are now falling in the Middle River Don catchment, but remain high, particularly between Kilnhurst and Sprotbrough. Washlands are expected to be flooded. The River Don at Sprotbrough peaked at around 6am this morning, Wednesday 03/01/2024. Despite further unsettled weather on Wednesday and Thursday, with showers at times, levels on the Middle Don should fall through the day today.