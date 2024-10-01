Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This dramatic footage shows water levels on the River Rother near Sheffield today, as a flood warning remains in place.

Jamie Bolsover shared this video clip showing water gushing at the Woodhouse Mill sluice gate this morning, Tuesday, October 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the river level was still rising as he left the site this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This still from a video shared by Jamie Bolsover shows the high water level on the River Rother at Woodhouse Mill, near Sheffield, with a flood warning in place | Jamie Bolsover

A flood warning remains in force for the River Rother at Woodhouse Mill following heavy and persistent downpours throughout Monday, and more rain today.

The Environment Agency says the areas most at risk include Woodhouse Mill and properties on Furnace Lane and Retford Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says that weather conditions are expected to improve throughout today, with no further significant rainfall expected over the coming days.

People are advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths or bridges near waterways, and not to drive through floodwater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of other flood warnings and alerts are still in place this afternoon in and around Sheffield.

As of 1.30pm today, Tuesday, October 1, there was a flood warning for the River Rother at Beighton, and flood alerts for the Lower River Don catchment, the Lower River Rother, the Upper River Rother catchment, and the Whiston Brook catchment.

A number of earlier flood warnings have been removed, including for the River Sheaf catchment, the Upper River Don catchment and the Porter Brook catchment.