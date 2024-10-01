Sheffield flooding: Dramatic video shows water levels at Woodhouse Mill as flood warning remains in place
Jamie Bolsover shared this video clip showing water gushing at the Woodhouse Mill sluice gate this morning, Tuesday, October 1.
He said the river level was still rising as he left the site this afternoon.
A flood warning remains in force for the River Rother at Woodhouse Mill following heavy and persistent downpours throughout Monday, and more rain today.
The Environment Agency says the areas most at risk include Woodhouse Mill and properties on Furnace Lane and Retford Road.
It says that weather conditions are expected to improve throughout today, with no further significant rainfall expected over the coming days.
People are advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths or bridges near waterways, and not to drive through floodwater.
A number of other flood warnings and alerts are still in place this afternoon in and around Sheffield.
As of 1.30pm today, Tuesday, October 1, there was a flood warning for the River Rother at Beighton, and flood alerts for the Lower River Don catchment, the Lower River Rother, the Upper River Rother catchment, and the Whiston Brook catchment.
A number of earlier flood warnings have been removed, including for the River Sheaf catchment, the Upper River Don catchment and the Porter Brook catchment.
