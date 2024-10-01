Sheffield flooding: Dramatic video shows water levels at Woodhouse Mill as flood warning remains in place

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 13:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This dramatic footage shows water levels on the River Rother near Sheffield today, as a flood warning remains in place.

Jamie Bolsover shared this video clip showing water gushing at the Woodhouse Mill sluice gate this morning, Tuesday, October 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said the river level was still rising as he left the site this afternoon.

This still from a video shared by Jamie Bolsover shows the high water level on the River Rother at Woodhouse Mill, near Sheffield, with a flood warning in placeThis still from a video shared by Jamie Bolsover shows the high water level on the River Rother at Woodhouse Mill, near Sheffield, with a flood warning in place
This still from a video shared by Jamie Bolsover shows the high water level on the River Rother at Woodhouse Mill, near Sheffield, with a flood warning in place | Jamie Bolsover

A flood warning remains in force for the River Rother at Woodhouse Mill following heavy and persistent downpours throughout Monday, and more rain today.

The Environment Agency says the areas most at risk include Woodhouse Mill and properties on Furnace Lane and Retford Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It says that weather conditions are expected to improve throughout today, with no further significant rainfall expected over the coming days.

People are advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths or bridges near waterways, and not to drive through floodwater.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of other flood warnings and alerts are still in place this afternoon in and around Sheffield.

As of 1.30pm today, Tuesday, October 1, there was a flood warning for the River Rother at Beighton, and flood alerts for the Lower River Don catchment, the Lower River Rother, the Upper River Rother catchment, and the Whiston Brook catchment.

A number of earlier flood warnings have been removed, including for the River Sheaf catchment, the Upper River Don catchment and the Porter Brook catchment.

Related topics:Flood warningFloodingVideoThe Environment AgencySheffieldRiver RotherPropertiesPeopleFlood alerts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.