Video: Flooded Porter Brook in Sheffield's Endcliffe Park 'highest for 48 years'
Flooding in a popular Sheffield park is the “worst for 48 years” a resident said.
Ted Watterson said he had seen the Porter Brook high in Endcliffe Park over the years but never this high.
Watch the video to see Endcliffe Park cafe cut off and the play area and paths under water.
