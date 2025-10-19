Minimum temperatures to drop to 3°C as Sheffield braces for heavy rain & thunder

Following a blustery end to the weekend, this what the Met Office says you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecaster says rain is set to gradually clear east tonight (Sunday, October 19, 2025) to leave largely dry conditions toward the end of the night.

Heavy rain is forecast fror early next week | 3rd party

Some clear spells are set to develop, which may allow a few fog patches to develop as winds also ease. Minimum temperature 3°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More South Yorkshire thieves have been targeting these car models in spate of 30 keyless vehicle thefts

Moving to tomorrow (Monday, October 20, 2025), the Met Office says any early fog patches are expected to to leave a largely dry, bright start.

Read More Watch dramatic video of police smashing way into Sheffield homes with high-value cannabis grows

However showers, locally heavy, are expected to spread from the south with the risk of hail and thunder. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Their longer-range forecast for Tuesday to Thursday (October 21-23) says bright intervals and occasional showers are expected on Tuesday.

Moving through to Wednesday, The Met Office says it will be mostly dry, perhaps turning wet and windy later.

Thursday, windy with showers or longer spells of rain. Cooler.