Minimum temperatures to drop to 3°C as Sheffield braces for heavy rain & thunder
The forecaster says rain is set to gradually clear east tonight (Sunday, October 19, 2025) to leave largely dry conditions toward the end of the night.
Some clear spells are set to develop, which may allow a few fog patches to develop as winds also ease. Minimum temperature 3°C.
Moving to tomorrow (Monday, October 20, 2025), the Met Office says any early fog patches are expected to to leave a largely dry, bright start.
However showers, locally heavy, are expected to spread from the south with the risk of hail and thunder. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Their longer-range forecast for Tuesday to Thursday (October 21-23) says bright intervals and occasional showers are expected on Tuesday.
Moving through to Wednesday, The Met Office says it will be mostly dry, perhaps turning wet and windy later.
Thursday, windy with showers or longer spells of rain. Cooler.