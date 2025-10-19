Motorists are being urged to “remain vigilant” following a spate of 30 keyless vehicle thefts, in which theives have been targeting two car models.

The warning has been issued by South Yorkshire Police (SYP), as they advise owners of the steps they can take to increase their vehicle’s safety.

A force spokesperson said: “Since the beginning of August, we have seen 30 reports of Nissan Navara and Juke cars stolen across South Yorkshire, with criminals targeting and using sophisticated relay technology to bypass security systems.

“Keyless theft occurs when offenders use electronic devices to mimic the signal from a car’s key fob, allowing them to unlock and start the vehicle without physical access to the key.

“This method is fast, discreet, and often leaves no trace of forced entry, making it difficult for owners to detect until it’s too late.

“Your vehicle can be stolen within minutes from your driveways or outside your homes. We’re asking owners to take extra precautions and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

The force has also shared the following recommended security measures:

Use a signal-blocking pouch (Faraday bag) to store your key fob when not in use

Park in well-lit, secure areas or consider using a steering wheel lock as a visible deterrent

Install tracking devices to help locate your vehicle if stolen

Check for suspicious behaviour near your vehicle, especially individuals loitering with electronic equipment

Review home CCTV or doorbell footage for unusual activity

SYP says it is committed to stopping thieves and intercepting those who use the county’s road network for criminality.

“We have dedicated officers and teams who proactively patrol the roads and use technology and tactics to apprehend criminals, but we have a limited number of resources and need your help,” added the force spokesperson.

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour or has information that can assist police with their investigations is asked to contact them via 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Reports can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers.