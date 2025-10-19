This action-packed footage of police smashing their way into Sheffield homes with high-value cannabis grows shows the lengths officers will go to in efforts to crack down on those involved with the illegal trade.

The raids were carried out as part of a day of action, using resources pooled from across Sheffield to enable teams to act on the intelligence gathering which takes place as part of day-to-day policing.

They have resulted in three people being arrested and cannabis plants worth an estimated £210,000 being seized.

Efforts to tackle cannabis production, and the drugs trade, do not end there.

Police are asking members of the public to be their “extra eyes and ears,” and are being encouraged to report information to us as quickly as possible.

The force has shared signs which may show a property is being used to grow cannabis.

They include a sickly smell, visitors at unusual hours and excessive condensation on windows.

To report information to us, visit our website or call 101. If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You will not have to provide any details and no one will know you have contacted them.