The three-storey property is located on the quiet residential street of Aysgarth Road in Wadsley Bridge.

This characterful home, which is being sold through Purple Bricks, offers generous and versatile accommodation, making it an excellent choice for first-time buyers, young families, or professionals looking for a stylish and well-connected home.

Starting with the ground floor, it features a bright and welcoming lounge with a feature fireplace and bay window, leading into a modern fitted kitchen and dining area designed for everyday living and entertaining.

There is also a basement for storage.

Moving up to the first floor, you’ll find two well-proportioned bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom.

The second floor hosts a spacious attic conversion, providing a superb third bedroom filled with natural light, ideal as a main bedroom, guest bedroom, or even a home office.

Outside, the property benefits from a private rear garden, perfect for relaxing or hosting in the warmer months, while on-street parking is available to the front.

Aysgarth Road is a peaceful and well-established street lined with period homes.

Everyday amenities, including shops at Kilner way Retail park, supermarkets, and cafés, are within walking distance, with Hillsborough’s wider shopping, dining, and leisure facilities only a short drive away.

Families will appreciate the choice of nearby “Good”-rated primary schools, including Parson Cross C of E Primary and Meynell Community Primary, while Fox Hill Park and Hillsborough Park offer plenty of green space close to home.

Excellent connections make this an attractive option for commuters. Frequent bus services from Fox Hill Road provide direct routes into Sheffield city centre, Meadowhall, and surrounding districts.

The A61 nearby also gives easy access into the city centre and towards the M1 motorway for regional and national travel.

