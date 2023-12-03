LIVE Sheffield snow: Met Office issue Sheffield with another yellow warning of snow
As much of Sheffield wakes up to a blanket of snow, here is all of the latest on disruption being caused to the city, which includes the cancellation of the Percy Pud race.
Sheffield is experiencing disruption and transport delays, following heavy snowfall in several parts of the city.
Met Office issue Sheffield with another yellow warning of snow.
The new weather warning comes after a night of heavy snowfall which blanketed most of Sheffield.
More snow is forecast for Sheffield in the coming hours, according to the Met Office.
Update on Sheffield gritting routes
As a yellow warning for ice remains in place for Sheffield, the council's Streets Ahead team has issued an update on the city's gritting routes.
A spokesperson said: "Due to temperatures dropping on higher ground & a Met Office yellow weather warning for ice, our gritting teams are going out now to grit all Sheffield priority gritting routes.
"Please take care if you're out & about."
According to Streets Ahead's website, they grit over 60 per cent of the highway network in priority order. This includes:
- priority 1 routes – the main arterial routes which link Sheffield to other major cities and motorways
- priority 2 routes – other main routes, such as bus routes, link roads, roads where key public service facilities are located, and rural routes
The Streets Ahead website also states: "We also clear snow from our busiest pavements and pedestrianised areas, for example around the city centre, hospitals and main retail areas. We do not grit any other pavements across the city.
"Abandoned or badly parked cars can prevent our gritters getting through. Please be mindful where you leave your vehicle during snow events."
More bus routes cleared
First South Yorkshire has confirmed that more of their bus routes have now cleared.
Here are the details the bus operator has shared:
- "Route 56: Wybourn clear - Normal Route" - Route 52A: "Badger and bus turnaround clear. Normal route." - "Service 95A: Normal route - Jenkin Rd and Sandstone clear."
Festival of Light cancelled
One of Sheffield’s best loved festive traditions, The Festival of Light, has been cancelled as a result of the snow.
The Festival of Light is the annual celebration that sees thousands of lights brighten St Luke’s Hospice's Common Lane garden, all dedicated in memory of loved ones.
This year’s event was due to be held today (Sunday, December 3) with Radio Sheffield presenter and keen St Luke’s supporter Paulette Edwards due to host, but it has now been cancelled.
A spokesperson for St Luke's said: "Although our garden looks beautiful in the snow, it may come as no surprise that due to weather conditions we sadly have to cancel today's Festival of Light.
"Following a site visit and safety assessment this morning we just can’t hold the event safely.
"We will be working on what is practical and possible this side of Christmas and a further update will be sent out to attendees this week."
Update on the Disney on Ice show at the Utilita Arena
The scheduled Disney on Ice shows at Sheffield's Utilita Arena today are expected to go ahead, it has been confirmed.
The family-friendly shows are scheduled to take place at 10.30am and 2.30pm today (Sunday, December 3, 2023).
A spokesperson for the Utlita Arena said on social media: "We are busy preparing the venue for todays shows which are going ahead as scheduled.
"Please allow extra time for your journey & travel safely.
"If there are any updates info will be posted here - hope to see you soon UAS."
Disruption eases on a number of bus routes
As some of the snow begins to thaw, and is moved away from busy routes, the disruption has eased on a couple of Sheffield's bus routes.
A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said: " 1, 1a & 11 to Chapeltown / High Green is now normal route."
"Route 8 Birley clear."
Yellow warning of ice extended in Sheffield
A yellow warning of ice for Sheffield has now been extended, the Met Office has confirmed.
The weather warning for snow and ice had been due to come to an end at midday today (Sunday, December 3, 2023), but an update from the Met Office now states that a warning for ice - not snow - will now remain in place until tomorrow.
Confirming the ice warning will be in force until midday tomorrow (Monday, December 4, 2023), a Met Office spokesperson said: "Modest thaw of recent snowfall will lead to wet roads and pavements.
"With temperatures falling this evening refreezing of thawed snow will lead to some icy patches on untreated surfaces.
"As well as this, later in the night rain will push north across much of the the area, initially falling on to frozen surfaces.
"Some snow is also likely, mainly across the hills and mountains of north Wales and The Peak District. Snow may fall to lower levels for a time .tomorrow morning."
Tram services cancelled due to the earlier disruption
The earlier disruption on Sheffield's tram network has resulted in a number of services being cancelled this morning.
Services were cancelled between Malin Bridge and Hillsborough for a period, earlier this morning.
The disruption has now been cleared, but a number of services have been cancelled as a consequence, a Stagecoach Supertram spokesperson said.
Detailing the affected services, the spokesperson added: "Yellow route 09:46 Middlewood-Meadowhall
"Blue route 10:00 Malin Bridge - Cathedral. All other services are running but with delays of up to 10 minutes. Apologies if you're waiting."
Delays on the tram network
Following the snow, a section of Sheffield's tram network was disrupted earlier this morning, with no services running between Malin Bridge and Hillsborough.
The services are now running, a Supertram spokesperson said a few moments ago, but added: "Trams are operating across the full network but with delays across all routes. Apologies if you're waiting."