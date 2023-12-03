Sheffield weather: Met Office issues another yellow weather warning of snow for city
The new weather warning comes after a night of heavy snowfall which blanketed most of Sheffield.
The Met Office has issued Sheffield with another yellow warning of snow.
Sheffield has faced widespread disruption throughout today (Sunday, December 3, 2023), following the heavy snowfall which resulted in the Percy Pud 10k.
The snow fell across the city while it was the subject of a weather warning.
And now, The Met Office has put in place a new yellow weather warning of snow, which comes into force in Sheffield at 6pm tonight, expiring at midday tomorrow (Monday, December 4, 2023).
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Rain will likely fall as snow to relatively low levels for a time this evening and at first tonight across parts of northern England, giving a few cms of additional cover locally.
"Snow should become confined to the higher parts of northern and central Wales, as well as northern England with time, leading to accumulations of 2-5 cm on some roads above around 150 m, and perhaps 10-15 cm on roads above around 350 m."