The new weather warning comes after a night of heavy snowfall which blanketed most of Sheffield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued Sheffield with another yellow warning of snow.

Another yellow warning of snow has been issued for Sheffield

Sheffield has faced widespread disruption throughout today (Sunday, December 3, 2023), following the heavy snowfall which resulted in the Percy Pud 10k.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The snow fell across the city while it was the subject of a weather warning.

And now, The Met Office has put in place a new yellow weather warning of snow, which comes into force in Sheffield at 6pm tonight, expiring at midday tomorrow (Monday, December 4, 2023).

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Rain will likely fall as snow to relatively low levels for a time this evening and at first tonight across parts of northern England, giving a few cms of additional cover locally.