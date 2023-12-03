A yellow warning of ice for Sheffield has now been extended, the Met Office has confirmed.

The scene in Heeley this morning (Sunday, December 3, 2023)

The weather warning for snow and ice had been due to come to an end at midday today (Sunday, December 3, 2023), but an update from the Met Office now states that a warning for ice - not snow - will now remain in place until tomorrow.

Confirming the ice warning will be in force until midday tomorrow (Monday, December 4, 2023), a Met Office spokesperson said: "Modest thaw of recent snowfall will lead to wet roads and pavements.

"With temperatures falling this evening refreezing of thawed snow will lead to some icy patches on untreated surfaces.

"As well as this, later in the night rain will push north across much of the the area, initially falling on to frozen surfaces.