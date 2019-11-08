One month's worth of rain fell in Sheffield in the space of 24 hours, leaving rivers swollen and drains across the city struggling to cope with the deluge.

Some residents in roads close to the river near the football ground evacuated their homes and placed sandbags at their front doors last night in a bid to protect their properties from floodwater.

The water level of the River Don in Hillsborough is starting to subside today

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were fears yesterday that water levels around the ground could put have put Wednesday’s clash with Swansea City on Saturday at risk if defence walls were breached.

But it is believed that water levels have peaked and are now beginning to subside.