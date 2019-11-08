Flooding fears eased as water level starts to subside around Hillsborough football stadium
The River Don water level around Hillsborough football stadium is beginning to subside – easing flooding fears.
One month's worth of rain fell in Sheffield in the space of 24 hours, leaving rivers swollen and drains across the city struggling to cope with the deluge.
Some residents in roads close to the river near the football ground evacuated their homes and placed sandbags at their front doors last night in a bid to protect their properties from floodwater.
There were fears yesterday that water levels around the ground could put have put Wednesday’s clash with Swansea City on Saturday at risk if defence walls were breached.
But it is believed that water levels have peaked and are now beginning to subside.
Hillsborough football stadium was fitted with a state-of-the-art drainage system in a £1 million makeover in 2015 and earlier today the club confirmed the pitch was in ‘fine condition’ ahead of tomorrow’s game.