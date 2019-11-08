Organisers to issue refund to Meadowhall Christmas Live ticket holders

Meadowhall - Credit: Lee Parkinson

The event had been due start at 6.30pm last night with acts including Jonas Blue, Fleur East and Ella Henderson set to perform.

However, after the city was battered by torrential rain for much of the day with flood warnings in place and numerous roads closed, the decision was made to cancel the event.

Today advice has been issued for ticket holders.

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “For anyone who booked to attend our Christmas Live event, TicketSource were immediately notified of the cancellation. They will be directly contacting everyone within the next five days to process a refund.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trains were cancelled yesterday with the yellow tram route and the tram train services terminating at Meadowhall South/Tinsley.

Centre managers came under fire for cancelling the event so late into the evening, with some branding the move ‘disgraceful’.