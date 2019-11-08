The warnings are in place for the River Don at Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, Barnby Dun and Willow Bridge caravan site, between Bentley and the town centre.

The Environment Agency is warning that river levels have risen because of yesterday’ persistent rain, putting properties and roads across South Bramwith, South Bramwith, Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall at risk of flooding.

The swollen River Don at Stainforth, Doncaster (Picture: Callum Jack Lambert)

Water levels are due to remain high until midday.