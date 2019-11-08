South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire and Rescue, local authorities and other partners worked around the clock yesterday and overnight when rivers, roads, homes and businesses stared to flood or became at risk.

The operation is set to continue today.

Severe flooding in Sheffield last night (Picture: Brian Hopwood)

South Yorkshire Police’s Chief Superintendent Scott Green said agencies plan for such emergencies.

“Throughout the year, we work closely with our partner agencies to create, test and exercise plans for incidents such as severe flooding,” he said.

“These plans have been put to good use today and continue to be in place throughout tonight and into tomorrow.

“At this time we are not aware of any injuries relating to the floods.

“A number of residents have chosen to leave their premises for their own safety and our partners including local authorities and the fire service, have supported them to do so.”

Speaking last night, he added: “Earlier this evening, customers at Meadowhall remained inside the centre for a short time whilst police diverted traffic away from the area.

“We’d like to thank all of our partners, their staff and our officers who have been out in the rain for many hours now supporting local people.