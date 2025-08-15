WATCH: Police dog captures burglar speeding the wrong way down road in stolen car

A burglar who drove the wrong way down Sheffield Parkway in a stolen car before being taken down by a police dog has been jailed for more than two years.

Ephrain Enogunmwmgie, aged 23, of Farish Place, Heeley, Sheffield, was spotted by officers driving the wrong way around Park Square roundabout at 4.20am on January 19.

When police tried to stop him, Enogunmwmgie sped away, reaching more than 70mph in a 30mph zone and driving the wrong way head-on towards an officer on Sheffield Parkway.

Roads policing officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit, who were monitoring the pursuit, decided to make contact with the vehicle to bring it to a halt.

Enogunmwmgie then fled on foot but was swiftly detained by Police Dog Arlo.

Around the same time, a 999 call was made to report a burglary in Darnall.

The victim said their white VW Polo had been stolen from their driveway – the same car Enogunmwmgie had been driving.

A search found him in possession of a screwdriver, a key to the targeted house and cannabis.

He was arrested at the scene and later charged with burglary, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance, and possession of a Class B drug.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, August 6, he was also sentenced for two counts of assaulting an emergency worker during an earlier incident on December 8, 2024.

Enogunmwmgie was jailed for a total of two years and eight months.

PC Louise Atha, of the Neighbourhood Investigation Team, said: “Enogunmwmgie’s reckless criminality put himself, other road users, and our officers in danger.

“We won’t tolerate dangerous drivers or burglars who make homeowners feel unsafe.

“I’m pleased he has been given a custodial sentence, and I hope this serves as a reminder that offenders in South Yorkshire will be caught and held to account.”